This weekend, the Historical Walks program, an initiative of the Ministry of Culture of Mexico City that seeks to disseminate the cultural heritage of the capital, through free guided tours that take place on Sundays, will carry out the tour “Games lottery at the Santa María kiosk”.

In the second walk of 2022, the participants will be able to learn about the history of the first colony that was divided into Mexico City: Santa María la Ribera, which was created in 1861 on the grounds of the old Hacienda de la Teja by the brothers Flowers. Its streets were distributed around a beautiful garden, the Alameda de Santa María, in which a Moorish-style kiosk was later installed, which is now a symbol of the place.

Read more: They inspected elements of the FGJCDMX pantheon from where they unearthed a baby found in Puebla

In the historic walk this Sunday 23, in addition to the Alameda, some of the most representative streets and buildings of this neighborhood will be visited. The Morisco Kiosk will be visited, the work of the engineer José Ramón Ibarrola, built by order of President Porfirio Díaz as a pavilion to show the world the country’s technological and industrial advances at the New Orleans International Exhibition, held from December 1884 to May 1885.

The kiosk was also presented at the San Luis Missouri World’s Fair. Once back in the capital, it was placed in the Alameda Central in front of the Corpus Christi convent, where it was used to hold National Lottery draws. This kiosk was installed, at the request of the neighbors, in the garden of Santa María la Ribera. In the place it had originally occupied, Porfirio Díaz had the Hemicycle built in Juárez, the work of the architect Guillermo de Heredia.

You will also visit the building that houses the Geology Museum, built by the architect Carlos Herrera López and inaugurated in 1886 as the headquarters of the National Geological Institute, created at the initiative of teachers Antonio del Castillo and José Guadalupe Aguilera, pioneers of geology in the country. As of 1956, the Institute moved to Ciudad Universitaria and the building was used as a museum.

Finally, you will be able to admire the eclectic architecture of the Sagrada Familia temple, built at the end of the Porfiriato, which is one of the few examples of religious architecture of the time. In 1906 the first stone was laid and four years later it was finished. The prevailing form in construction is neo-Romanesque and neo-Gothic, styles from the past that were frequently used in buildings from the beginning of the century.

historic colony

The appointment for this Historical Walk is on Sunday 23rd, at 10:45 a.m., at the Morisco Kiosk located in Alameda de Santa María la Ribera, between Santa María la Ribera and Jaime Torres Bodet streets, Cuauhtémoc City Hall.

On Sunday, January 30, the tour “La Colonia de los Arquitectos” will be held, in which the San Rafael neighborhood will be visited, which had as its antecedent the one known as the Colonia de los Arquitectos, created in 1891. This was one of the first colonies considered modern with a grid layout, its characteristic architecture of the Porfirian era can still be seen in some constructions.

Read more: Increases hospital occupancy by Covid-19 in the CMX to 25%: Claudia Sheinbaum

Sites such as the British Chapel, built in the 19th century as part of the English Cemetery, will be visited; the temple of San Rafael Arcángel, built between 1919 and 1946, in which a large radial window without towers stands out and, finally, the modernist-style church dedicated to Our Lady of Guadalupe and San Benito Abad, built in 1952, the work of the architect Francisco J. Serrano.

The appointment for the Historic Walk “La Colonia de los Arquitectos” will be on Sunday, January 30, at 10:45 am, in the Ribera de San Cosme and Circuito Interior, San Rafael neighborhood, Cuauhtémoc City Hall. These free guided tours, which promote the full exercise of the cultural rights of citizens, are carried out with the necessary health protocols in the face of the current pandemic, such as healthy distance and the use of face masks.