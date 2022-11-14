After the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAMe) announced that Phase I of the environmental contingency will be maintained in the Mexico City and surrounding municipalities, the Today does not circulate which regularly applies to Mondays.

In order to reduce the population’s exposure to polluted air and the risk of affecting their health, to reduce the generation of pollutants, the circulation of most automobiles will be limited.

What cars do not circulate on November 14?

In this way, on Monday, November 14, they must suspend their circulation in hours from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.vehicles for private use with verification hologram 2; with type 1 verification hologram whose last numerical digit is 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 9 as well as those whose license plate is made up only of letters.

Likewise, vehicles for private use with verification hologram “0 and 00”yellow gummed, plate termination 5 and 6in addition to units that do not carry a verification hologram, such as old, demonstration or transfer vehicles, new ones, those with a tourist pass, foreign license plates or with plates formed by letters, the same restriction applies to them as to vehicles that carry hologram “2”.

Restriction on the movement of 50% of the LP gas delivery units to stationary tanks that do not have a dry disconnection valve, whose license plate ending is NON and those of local or federal cargo stop circulating between 6:00 and 10:00 a.m., with the exception of those that are in the CDMX or Edomex Self-regulation Program.

Taxis with a verification hologram “1” or “2” that must stop circulating in accordance with the provisions indicated in subparagraphs a) and b) will be restricted from circulating from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

What cars will be able to circulate on November 14?

Despite maintaining Phase I of the contingency, there will be some vehicles that will be the exception and will be able to circulate regularly by November 14 in Mexico City and surrounding municipalities.

Electric and hybrid vehicles, in addition, those that have an ecological license plate or exempt type hologram, as well as those that carry a “00” or “0” hologram whatever their use, except vehicles with yellow rubber, plate finish 5 and 6.

Those assigned in clear and urgent circumstances, to attend to a medical emergency (includes vehicles with people who attend the COVID-19 vaccination and who carry an appointment sheet).

Taxis can circulate from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on days that are restricted by the Hoy No Circula Program, regardless of the hologram they carry, in order to support the mobility of the population.

In addition to urban service cars, intended to provide emergency services, medical emergencies, health, public safety, firefighters, rescue, civil protection, environmental surveillance, as well as school and personnel transportation, which meet the verification specifications valid vehicle and have the hologram and corresponding authorization.

Vehicles intended for funeral processions and transportation of funeral services, which have a valid verification hologram; for people with disabilities who have the Permit to exempt the Hoy No Circula for Disability, the Hologram of Disability, or plate for people with disabilities according to the corresponding entity.

Transportation of waste and hazardous materials that have the corresponding authorization, except vehicles that transport fuels (gasoline, diesel and LP gas); Vehicles identified with a public passenger and tourism service circulation card (vans, microbuses and buses) with a federal or local license plate, which comply with the current verification provisions.

The vehicles that are part of the Paisano Program and carry the corresponding authorization; that transport merchandise or perishable products in units with refrigeration systems, as well as concrete mixing units; Motorcycles are exempt from Phase I.