Mexico City authorities arrested Ferdinand “N”who is confirmed to be the men who was driving cab on the capital of the countrywhere lydia gabriela I will throw.

The case occurred when the young woman approached the unit in the Iztapalapa City Hall of the capital of the country and explained it to man your route to address your destiny; subsequently Ferdinand changed the route Lidia manifested it.

Given this, Lidia asked to let her down Unit and started screaming for help from the moving taxi. Later, he decided throw from an avenue and he died.

On November 5, a man related to the victim’s casebut Omar Garcia Harfuchhead of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City confirmed that it was not the man who he was driving the taxiwhere lydia threw herself.

He added that the arrested man I was going driving the taxi the day of the detentionbut it is not the same subject that handled the Unit the date where Lidia I will throw.

Arrest of Fernando “N” in CDMX

Ferdinand “N” it was stopped during this Thursday, November 10 at the Mexico City, accused of being the man, who drove the taxi unit where Lidia was thrown into the Iztapalapa City Hall.

claudia sheinbaumhead of government of the Mexico Cityreported on their social networks, about the subject arrest.

He emphasized that the taxi was insured in recent days by capital authorities. He expressed through a hashtag ‘Zero Impunity’.

Harfuch also reported on the detention of Ferdinand “N”. He added that the crimes against women are priority for the goverment.