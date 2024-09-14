Mexico City authorities are investigating whether the man shot to death Thursday night in the Polanco neighborhood of the Miguel Hidalgo municipality was Manuel Beltrán Quintero, alias “El 8,” the alleged leader of the Caborca ​​Cartel and nephew of drug trafficker Caro Quintero.

The murder occurred on Goldsmith and Charles Dickens streets, in one of the most exclusive areas of Polanco, where two armed attackers arrived on foot and attacked the victim as he tried to get out of his armored vehicle.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security reported that personnel from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSCDMX) learned of a person dead from gunshot wounds, in the Polanco Tercera Sección neighborhood, in the Miguel Hidalgo municipality.

Upon receiving a report of gunshots over the radio frequency, the uniformed officers went to Oliver Goldsmith Street and its corner with Carlos Dickens, where the police observed a man in the driver’s door of a black pickup truck, with visible blood stains, so they requested emergency services.

The SSCDMX reported that paramedics who arrived at the site diagnosed the man, approximately 50 years old, with no vital signs due to a gunshot wound to the head.

The area was cordoned off and the Public Prosecutor’s Office was notified for the corresponding forensic services and investigations of the case.

The capital police said that according to initial reports, the man was getting out of the possibly armored truck when two subjects approached and fired directly at him before fleeing on foot. The video surveillance cameras in the area are being analyzed for identification.

According to private video surveillance cameras and those from Mexico City’s C5, one of the perpetrators, a young man in a black jacket and jeans, was walking as a pedestrian, approached the vehicle and fired at the moment the victim opened the door. Later, another attacker appeared on the scene and also shot at the driver.

The attackers managed to flee the scene on foot, while the victim remained on the scene, where minutes later a strong operation was deployed by the Secretariat of Citizen Security and experts from the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX).

Unknowns about the identity of the victim

Authorities confirmed that no identification documents were found in the armored vehicle, nor any credentials that would allow the identity of the deceased to be established with certainty.

The vehicle, which had Morelos state license plates, was registered to a woman identified as Lamia Hernández, although it has not been confirmed whether she was related to the victim or if she was at the scene of the attack.

Although the FGJCDMX has not yet officially confirmed the identity of the deceased, sources close to the investigation have indicated that forensic analysis and interviews with witnesses are being carried out to clarify the case.

The possible involvement of Manuel Beltrán Quintero, alias “El 8,” in this murder has raised alarms about the presence of criminal organizations in high-profile areas such as Polanco. Beltrán Quintero, leader of the Caborca ​​Cartel, is known for his close relationship with his uncle, drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero, one of the most wanted drug lords in Mexico.

The Caborca ​​Cartel, based in Sonora state, has been the protagonist of violent disputes over control of drug trafficking routes and other illicit activities.