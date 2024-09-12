Thursday, almost weekend! Weather forecast for today Thursday September 12, 2024 in Mexico City and State of Mexico attests to Heavy rains with possible electrical activity and even hail According to the National Water Commission (CONAGUA).

This Thursday, September 12, Mexico City will be marked by a day with a high potential for rain. The probability of precipitation reaches 80% both during the day and at night, suggesting a predominantly humid day in the capital.

The sky will be mostly overcast, with 90% cloud cover during the day, decreasing slightly to 78% at night. Temperatures will range from a high of 24 degrees to a low of 15 degrees, with ultraviolet radiation levels that could reach 10, a range considered high. In addition, moderate winds are expected with gusts of up to 26 km/h during the day and 15 km/h at night.

Although due to its geographical location one might assume that Mexico City has a uniform subtropical climate, the truth is that it has a great climatic diversity, ranging from temperate climates in urban areas to alpine tundras in mountainous areas in the south.

For its part, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) points out the Rainy season: between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.The winds will be from variable directions of 10 to 15 km/h with gusts of 45 km/h.