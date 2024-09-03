The entrance of the First cold front in Mexico This weekend the severe weather continued in several entities, including the Mexico City and State of Mexicoscenarios that are complex in themselves due to the heavy rains.

The National Water Commission (CONAGUA), the National Meteorological System (SMN) and the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) agree with a cool environment and partly cloudy skies with fog banks in high areas during the morning.

As well as Temperate and warm environment in the southwest of the State of Mexicocloudy sky, with easterly winds of 10 to 20 km/h and gusts of 30 to 40 km/h.

Regarding temperatures, local thermometers predict Minimum temperature of 14 to 16 degrees Celsius and maximum of 23 to 25 degrees in Mexico Cityand in Toluca, State of Mexico, minimum from 9 to 11 degrees and maximum from 21 to 23 degrees.

The most severe time for precipitation today, according to the Weather forecast for today September 03, 2024is between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. due to electrical activity.

CDMX and Edomex weather today August 3, 2020: Heavy rains since 3 pm | Conagua

