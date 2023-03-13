He weather forecast today March 13, 2023 in Mexico City provides that citizens experience a fresh dawn which will change as the day progresses and there will be a slight hot environment related to maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

In fact the local thermometer will mark temperatures between 16 to 23 degrees Celsiuswhose maximum will be reached after 4:00 p.m., approximately.

Throughout this Monday the presence of Partly cloudy to cloudy skies in Mexico City.

From 3:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. it is forecast isolated light rain with occasional showers and electrical activity. Don’t forget your umbrella!

The air quality is regular with average values ​​of 97 points and PM10. The wind will be of a variable component from 15 to 30 km/h.

Weather Edomex March 13, 2023:

Today is expected cool to cool environment and partly cloudy sky in the State of Mexico, reported the National Water Commission (CONAGUA), through the National Meteorological System (SMN).

Everything will change later since there will be temperate environment and conditions of partly cloudy to cloudy skies with probability of rain and intervals of showersaccompanied by possible electric shocks and hail fall.

The estimated maximum temperature for this Monday, March 13 in Edomex is 22 to 24°C.

The wind will be of variable direction from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h.