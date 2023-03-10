It’s Friday and the body knows it! We tell you what you should know about the weather forecast today March 10, 2023 so that nothing takes you by surprise and you prepare for the strong heat wave that will be felt today in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

As in the last days in the capital, this day high temperatures, high ultraviolet radiation and poor air quality will predominate. A cotel of bad conditions in time!

The thermometer will read temperatures between 18 to 25 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, which will descend after 6:00 p.m. with a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius. Load umbrella and don’t forget your water bottle!

Poor air quality continues to be the order of the day: high values ​​of 101 points and PM10 are recorded. The wind will be from the North and Northeast component from 10 to 25 km/h, Civil Protection reported.

Weather in Edomex March 10, 2023:

The National Water Commission reports a cold to cool environment during dawn this Friday in the State of Mexico, the environment will change to very warm in the afternoon and until part of the night.

The sky will be clear with haze in the morning, cloudiness will increase in the afternoon with a probability of isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm) and possible electric shocks in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

The estimated maximum temperature in Edomex is 27 to 29 °C.

Estimated minimum temperature at dawn in Mexico City: 10 to 12 °C.

Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h.