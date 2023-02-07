He weather forecast today february 7, 2023 anticipates that this Tuesday a good atmosphere will be painted with heat up to 24 degrees Celcius and mostly clear sky both in the city halls of Mexico City and in some municipalities of the State of Mexico.

The meteorological report of the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) reports a slight rise in temperature, there will be hot environment during the day with clear sky.

Rain is not expected and northerly winds will blow from 15 to 30 kilometers per hour (km/h) with gusts of 45 km/h.

It is recommended to stay tuned for updates to the Multi-Risk Early Warning System, in case of activation of Yellow Alert, Orange Alert or Red Alert due to forecast of low temperatures at dawn tomorrow.

At night the thermometer will mark 18°C ​​and the temperature will continue to drop, so the atmosphere will be cold at dawn on Wednesday, mainly over the mountains, with a minimum of 10°C.

Weather Edomex February 7, 2023:

is forecast cold to very cold environment with frost at dawn in high areas of the Valley of Mexico, the National Water Commission stands out, through the National Meteorological System

Outside of the low temperatures at dawn, the sky will be clear most of the day, with no rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

The estimated temperature for this Tuesday in the Mexican territory is 23 to 25°C.

The east and southeast wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 35 km/h.