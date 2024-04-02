Through social networks the exact moment in which a young man suffers from an 'uprising' in the streets of the Tlalpan mayor's officein Mexico City (CDMX).

In the video you can see at least four individuals carried out a violent 'riot' in the streets of the Tlalpan mayor's office, kidnapping a man during the night, without giving more details.

Antonio Nieto, a journalist who spread the note, indicated that the incident took place at the intersection of Maní and Chemax streets, in the Lomas de Padierna neighborhood in Tlalpan. And he said that the authorities are already investigating the incident.

Details of kidnapping captured on video

The communicator shared a video that captures the distressing moments of the kidnapping, showing four men hitting the victim on the ground, while forcing him to get into a vehicle parked on the street.

Despite the young man's resistance, the attackers finally manage to pick him up and take him into a red car.. The assault took place in broad daylight and in front of several passersby and customers of a local business.

Although the violence of the incident is visible, there was no intervention by witnesses present at the scene. So far, authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the kidnapping.

According to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (CESNSP), so far in 2024, only one case of kidnapping has been recorded in Mexico City, with data updated until March 19.