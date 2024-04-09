The government produces the Def: GDP will grow by +1% in 2024

The Council of Ministers approved the Economics and finance document. The GDP of 2024 has been set at +1%. In the Nadef the planned GDP for this year was at +1.2%. The impact of the will weigh superbonus on public finances and on the relevant macroeconomic data.

Def, Giorgetti: “New document I hope also before 9/20

The Def approved by the Council of Ministers “takes into account the new European rules for which the implementing provisions are still missing”. This was reported by the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti at a press conference at Palazzo Chigi. The programmatic framework will be contained in the new medium-term structural fiscal plan, the deadline is scheduled for 20 September, the owner of the MEF reports that “our objective is to present it even earlier”.

Def: Giorgetti, 2024 GDP down, weighs on geopolitical situation

“Our forecasts for economic growth are revised downwards from Nadef, let's move on to a growth estimate of +1% for 2024, down 0.2% compared to what was forecast last autumn. It is clear that macroeconomic forecasts are complicated to make in a complicated economic and geopolitical framework”, said Giorgetti.

Def, Giorgetti: “Lack of programmatic is not a new fact”

“The lack of the program is not a new fact, it has already occurred in 4 previous cases”, the Minister of Economy said again.

Def, Giorgetti: “Forward in the direction of spending cuts”

“At the ministry we are thinking about how to go further in the direction of spending cuts“. We did not hope for the disaster of the Superbonus, this complicates the picture. The next budget law will have to take into account the new framework taking into account the priority objectives” of the government. Thus the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti responding to reporters' questions after the Council of Ministers.

“There are some commitments that we intend to keep, namely that of decontribution which expires in 2024 and which we absolutely want to replicate in 2025. This is the real objective we set ourselves when we define the structural program by 20 September”, claimed Giorgetti.

Giorgetti: “The picture leads to caution but there is optimism”

Giorgetti then reiterated that there are “elements of concern” regarding the state of the Italian economy. “The general picture leads to prudence”, he argued in the press conference but – he added – we must “be optimistic” also because “the Italian economy has proven to be more resilient than others in Europe, there are signs that the German locomotive” on The industry “started to get going”.