CDEK will conduct an investigation due to the package that led to the evacuation of employees

SDEK told Lente.ru that it plans to conduct an investigation to find out what caused the strong smell from the parcel at one of the pickup points. The company also spoke about the evacuation of employees and visitors.

“Today, April 10, at the CDEK pick-up point (PVZ) on Ivanteevskaya Street, our employees heard a pungent smell. It was decided to close the pickup point until the cause of the smell was eliminated, employees and visitors immediately left the premises, the company’s press service said. – Emergency services are working on the spot, the work of the pickup point has been temporarily suspended. Participants in the incident were examined on the spot by emergency medical personnel.

CDEK also spoke about plans to conduct an investigation and stated that the company has a list of dangerous goods prohibited for transportation. Whether the suspicious package was on their list remains to be seen.

Earlier it was reported that three people were poisoned with chemicals in the CDEK pickup point due to a broken package. It is assumed that one of the employees accidentally dropped the box, which allegedly contained formaldehyde. It was he who caused people such symptoms as a burning sensation in the eyes and a sore throat.