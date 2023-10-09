CDA wants to put motorists on motorcycles. Just like our editor-in-chief has been trying to do for years.

CDA, yes, they were still there. It seems that everyone is not going to vote for everyone else’s party. The CDA is a bit of a fool. That is not because there are no centre-right voters with a somewhat Christian background. No, there are now two CDA branches.

The Boer Burger Movement (funnily enough not about meat sandwiches) and the NSC which rhymes with a party where Prince Bernhard would not have been averse to in the 1930s.

Pien Meppelink

But with a breath of fresh air from Henri Bontenbal, the former KVP players are trying to make a difference again. This time by accommodating us motorists by putting us on our motorcycles. Before you all start banging on the keyboard, it’s a very nice gesture.

Under the heading that accessibility is a basic right, Pien Meppelink (the initiator of the plan) of the CDA wants to accommodate us. Since the BBB has existed, the CDA suddenly finds people from the province also important. They are now showing this with the proposal to make the 125cc motorcycle legal for people with a B driving license.

CDA puts motorists on their motorcycles

Now you have to get an A1 driver’s license to ride a 125cc motorcycle. We say motorcycle because that is technically true, but a 125cc motorcycle is quite light. With a maximum power of 15 hp (at about 130 kilograms), tearing is not really an option.

But it is useful that you can move on a light motorcycle with your standard driver’s license. This is useful for outdoorsy people who have a driver’s license, but no car. And it is also useful for people in the city or urban environment, because with a 125cc scooter you usually get to your destination the fastest. We say 125cc motorcycle (or scooter), but this of course also applies to the electric equivalent that you can drive with the A1.

And let’s not forget that we would all rather have a 125cc scooter in front of us that can just accelerate than a 45km 50cc scooter that just can’t reach 50 km/h…

