After eighteen loyal years, the Drenthe public administration expert Bart-Jan Heine canceled his membership of the CDA last year “with a heavy heart”. The party for which he had organized dozens of meetings as an active member of the youth organization was no longer his party. The CDA had become faded and hazy, he says, “more and more apologized for the tradition in which we stand”.

What was the disappointment? Heine (40) gives the example of his parents, who did voluntary work according to the Christian Democratic tradition. His mother in a hospice, his father in a school board, which was then still about a few schools. “When he said goodbye, he got an SLR camera, and he was proud of it. But the boards of that time have now become educational umbrella organizations that include thirty schools, with a communication team and administrators who earn a top income. This is completely contrary to the view of the CDA on the role of social organizations, which must be at the heart of society. But which CDA member has ever worried about this?”

For some time now, Heine has felt addressed by Pieter Omtzigt, who has been a Member of Parliament since 2003 on behalf of the CDA. Heine became active in the Social Christian Democracy Foundation, a club of mainly critical (former) CDA members who, among other things, offer courses and autumn schools to ‘revitalize’ Christian Democratic ideas. The foundation feels closely involved with Omtzigt, and in 2021, after the split between the MP and the CDA, managed to collect enough signatures for an extra congress, where the party board was held accountable.

Dozens of seats

And now there is a party, New Social Contract (NSC), with which Omtzigt could win dozens of seats, according to polls in the parliamentary elections. Heine is excited about it’principles document‘ that Omtzigt put online this week, although he does not yet know whether he will become active for NSC. He recognizes in the document the values ​​of Christian Democracy that are dear to him. “The community spirit, the importance of the family and families, how he sees businesses as small communities that revolve around the well-being of others, not just profit. Not the idea that you can do whatever you want, but that you are in a relationship with others.”

Christian Democrats look suspiciously at an overly strong government or an underregulated market

For decades, when the churches were still full and even long after, Christian Democracy dominated Dutch politics. Confessionals, before and after the founding of the CDA in 1977, produced one prime minister after another. Of the three great nineteenth-century ideologies—along with social democracy and liberalism—Christian Democracy was the most powerful. Liberals focus on the power of the individual, social democrats on the state. Christian Democrats believe that social organizations – church, school, sports club – are the bonding agent in society, and have traditionally been suspicious of an overly strong government or an underregulated market.

The CDA has been in electoral decline since the 2010 elections, and is even threatening to transform into a splinter party in polls. The once powerful party must fear a major punishment for the voter.

But that does not mean that Christian democracy is over, says political scientist Simon Otjes, affiliated with Leiden University. “The CDA as a party is almost dead. But the ideas on which the party is built are alive and well.”

Omtzigt’s ideas breathe the spirit of Christian Democracy in everything, says Otjes. “For example, he talks about the importance of communities, and that mutual dependence of people ensures cohesion in society. That is a clear break with the individualistic view of people, which is dominant in liberal parties.”

Critique of Liberalism

Criticism of liberalism is a common thread in Omtzigt’s proposals. He advocates that the government “regain control of all basic services”, such as food, housing and energy. The government must also become more involved in income distribution than at present. He opposes scaling up in education and healthcare, and argues for a return of “the conversation about values” in the government. Omtzigt also sees ‘flaws’ in the government, which he believes no longer concentrates on core tasks, such as social security, reliability and international cooperation.

The statutes of NSC contain a concept that is popular among Christian Democrats: personalism. It means, in the words of Omtzigt: “It is not the individual with his own interest that is central, but the human being as a person.” And: “Humans are not a collection of atoms and matter with intelligence, living according to needs and circumstances. The party, on the other hand, sees people as inspired persons who relate to each other with care.”

Simon Otjes reads between the lines in Omtzigt a nostalgia for the Netherlands before the Second World War, and a critique of liberalism and social democracy. “Simply it comes down to this: there was once a sense of community, but the social democrats gave that task to the government, and then the liberals cut those tasks away. I find it interesting how he positions himself: there is an idealization of the past in his story, and it is both more in-depth and more conservative than the CDA story.” Electorally, Omtzigt occupies an ideal place in the political landscape, says Otjes, who is an active member of GroenLinks. Culturally conservative and socio-economically somewhat left-wing, there are not many parties there now, but many voters. “You can ask yourself to what extent voters make their choice on the basis of a vision document. A voter will not lose sleep over the lack of personalism in politics. But Omtzigt appeals to many voters because of his tenacious way of conducting politics.”

The CDA has been drifting ideologically for years. The party saw the Netherlands secularize and individualize, and wanted to keep up with the zeitgeist. In the years of Jan Peter Balkenende (2001-2010), the party embraced a much more liberal way of thinking, with more room for the free market, for example in healthcare. When Sybrand Buma was party leader between 2012 and 2019, the party looked more at the feelings of the concerned citizen. In recent years there has been more criticism of ‘hard’ neoliberalism, for example in the vision document Side by side. But, says Simon Otjes: “You heard that criticism from party chairman Pieter Heerma, while party leader Wopke Hoekstra turned his party into a mini-VVD with the appearance of a manager.”

Omtzigt is not the only one to build on the Christian-Democratic ideology. Many elements can also be found in the BoerBurgerBeweging of Caroline van der Plas, says Simon Otjes – just like Omtzigt, but without God. “They put a lot of effort into that noobshipthe idea that people should get to know each other again.”

And so it may happen that three parties that are indebted to Christian Democracy participate in the next elections. A return to the period before the CDA, when KVP, ARP and CHU were still independent parties.

These three parties can, according to a poll by I&O Research, have a chance to win a number of seats that the CDA was unable to achieve in its best years: 46 for NSC, 11 for BBB and 4 for the CDA. Former CDA member Bart-Jan Heine puts it this way: “The Christian Democratic ideology seems to have been liberated from the shackles of that party with the decline of the CDA.”