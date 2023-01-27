Raymond Knops is stepping down as a member of parliament for the CDA. He has announced Friday. He will become chairman of the board of the lobby organization Dutch Industry for Defense and Security (NIDV).

Knops has been politically active for about 25 years. He started as a councilor and later became an alderman in the Limburg municipality of Horst aan de Maas. In 2005 he came to the House of Representatives for the first time. In the Rutte III cabinet he was State Secretary and Deputy Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. It is the second CDA member to stop as a member of parliament within a month. Last month Harry van der Molen stopped because of his health.

He started his career in the 1990s at the Royal Military Academy, where he wanted to defend “our value, our freedom,” he says in his farewell statement. At the NIDV he now returns “after all these years to the world of defense and security”.