The CDA is preparing for early elections. But the party is struggling with leadership: a substitution of Wopke Hoekstra may be sensible electorally, but it would look ugly if yet another party leader ends up in the rubbish bin. We spoke to prominent CDA members about the mood within the party and the plans for next summer: ‘I don’t think Wopke should do it again’
