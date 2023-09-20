The CDA is also considering supporting the VVD plan to reverse the excise duty increase on fuels as of 2024. But CDA faction leader Henri Bontenbal still wants to think about it. According to him, good coverage is important: “There is no free beer.” There seemed to be a parliamentary majority in favor of this proposal before the debate, but VVD faction leader Sophie Hermans could not yet explain on Wednesday morning how the reversal of the excise duty increase should be paid for.

Bontenbal has a second demand: there must also be more money for public transport in the region. He doesn’t say that for nothing. Especially in the region, the CDA risks losing many voters to the brand new NSC and BBB parties. Public transport tickets are expected to increase by more than 11 percent from January 1. Bontenbal: “There is a risk that accessibility in the region will come under even further pressure.” The CDA leader, who made his debut at the General Political Reflections, therefore asks outgoing Prime Minister Rutte (VVD) to look again at regional public transport in this budget.

Bontenbal responds with the same caution to the question from GroenLinks faction leader Jesse Klaver whether he can support an increase in the minimum wage. He wonders aloud whether that is appropriate for the House, because the cabinet is outgoing. He also wants advice from experts on what increase is responsible.