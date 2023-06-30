podcastWhat about Minister Piet Adema’s ‘Plan B’ if the agricultural agreement were to fail? The House of Representatives is left behind in despair, while the cabinet has to make its own plan for the farmers. Is that going to work?

And why is the parliamentary inquiry into corona policy not getting off the ground? Will Prime Minister Rutte and Minister De Jonge still be questioned, or will it get bogged down by quarrels between the ‘strict left’ and ‘wappie right’?

We discuss it all in our Politics Close podcast, available on our site, at Apple Podcast and on Spotify. Presenter Thomas Brouwer in conversation with political reporters Tobias den Hartog and Niels Klaassen.





