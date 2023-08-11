Party chairman of the CDA Hans Huibers (62) is leaving. Huibers had been chairman of the party for less than two years and received fierce criticism last week about the procedure surrounding the new party leader. He would also be ‘unreachable’ too often. Huibers denies the allegations and ‘cannot and does not want to work in such an environment’, he reports to this news site.

A spokesperson for the party confirms the farewell of the party chairman and reports on behalf of Huibers: ,,In recent days, reports have appeared about me about things that would not have been handled properly. The messages contain anonymous quotes with half and whole untruths. Those who know me better know that this is not true. I cannot and do not want to work in such an environment.”

In order not to 'burden' the presentation of the new CDA party leader with fuss about his own role, Huibers will resign immediately. ,,My wish is that we stand side by side and for each other more in this match, and that we don't get stuck in the past. That is why my call is to stand behind the new party leader as one team." Incidentally, Huibers initially planned to announce his departure in September.

It will only be known next Monday who will lead the CDA in the November elections, which is later than with many other parties. CDA members grumble about this state of affairs and Huibers’ role as the party with ultimate responsibility. “If it takes that long, stories will just keep coming in the press, like the last week,” says a source close to the party leadership.

Last week it was announced that prominent party member Mona Keijzer (54) is leaving the CDA out of dissatisfaction with the internal lobby for Hubert Bruls as new leader and the attitude of party chairman Huibers in this regard. Subsequently, anonymous complaints were made about the chairman, also about the fact that he was 'unreachable' too often this summer because he is 'travelling through Scotland in his motorhome'.

Two CDA MPs have an emphatic chance for the leadership of the party, according to a tour of the party: Derk Boswijk (34) and Henri Bontenbal (40). That Bruls would be seriously in the race is denied by the Nijmegen mayor himself and other insiders. It is not for nothing that the profile sketch states that the party is looking for ‘new élan’, emphasize CDA members.

