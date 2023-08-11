Party chairman of the CDA Hans Huibers (62) is leaving. Huibers had been chairman of the party for less than two years and, especially in recent weeks, received fierce criticism of the procedure surrounding the new party leader. He would also be ‘unreachable’ too often this summer. Huibers denies the anonymous allegations and ‘cannot and does not want to work in such an environment’, he reports to this news site.
