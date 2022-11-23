Mobile phones should be banned in primary and secondary school classrooms, the CDA believes. Many schools already have rules against the use of mobile phones in the classroom, but that is now a patchwork that leads to ambiguity and discussions. That is why it is better to set a national legal standard and then leave it to schools themselves how they implement this ban in practice, a CDA spokesman said after a message from RTL News .

According to the CDA, a ban is supported by teachers, who often have great difficulty in persuading their students to put away their mobile phones. The use of mobile phones is bad for children’s concentration, says CDA Member of Parliament René Peters, who will argue for a ban during the education budget debate on Wednesday.

According to the CDA, schools should see for themselves how they ensure that mobile phones are put away. This can be in lockers, in racks or tucked away in bags. As far as Peters is concerned, such a legal prohibition can easily be enforced, because discussion in class is no longer necessary. The CDA member hopes for the support of the minister and other parties and otherwise has a motion in store on this.

The VO council, the association of secondary schools, is not impressed by the CDA proposal. Schools make their own rules about how things are done indoors and that includes handling mobile phones, the organization believes. And if there is a national regulation, it is still up to the schools themselves to enforce it.

