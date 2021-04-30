Nothing in the environment of Cyberpunk 2077 It turned out as expected, even though CD Projekt RED continues to work hard to fix the issues affecting its open world RPG. Now, to make matters worse, according to the information by Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, CD Projekt will give Cyberpunk 2077 developers lower-than-expected bonuses while the members of the board of directors of the company will pocket bonuses ranging from 4 to 6 million dollars. Below you will find the thread that the aforementioned journalist has prepared on his Twitter account explaining the situation and our translation immediately afterwards. NEW: following the flop of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt board members are set to receive huge bonuses ranging from $ 4 to $ 6 million. Meanwhile, some employees say they got lower bonuses than expected because the board wouldn’t delay the game: https://t.co/VaPeOqNfSx – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 30, 2021 “Following the failure of Cyberpunk 2077, the CD Projekt board members are ready to receive huge bonuses ranging from 4 to 6 million dollars. Meanwhile, some employees say they got lower bonuses than expected because the board didn’t want to delay the game. Employees say their bonuses ranged between 5 and 20 thousand dollars. A CDPR spokesperson gave that the average it was going to be $ 34,000. The staff expected more for their first big game in five years, and the bonuses, tied to profit sharing, would have been much higher if Cyberpunk 2077 hadn’t been a disaster at launch, ”says Schreier. Cyberpunk 2077 releases a new patch and details its news This same spokesperson for the Polish company ensures that the bonuses distributed among the developers have been $ 29.8 million, while the five members of the board of directors have distributed 28 million dollars. If the information is accurate, this is another great example of how things have not been doing well in CD Projekt RED, which still has its sights set on correcting the problems in Cyberpunk 2077 and in the new generation version of the video game, which would arrive before the end of this same 2021.

