CD Project wants buy back part of his actions, for 119 million dollars, so as to reduce the share capital. In addition to this, the company also announced that last year’s profits will be used to pay dividends to shareholders.

The plan was decided on today 6 June 2023, during the annual meeting with shareholdersin which they authorized the board of directors to buy back shares in the company for PLN 500 million (about $119 million).

The new program is twice the size of the one authorized in November 2016, when CD Projekt bought back shares worth PLN 250 million.

According to a document containing the drafts of the resolution of the general meeting, the objective is the redemption of the shares and the reduction of the share capital. The board of directors is also free to suspend the process at any time or to cancel it in whole or in part.

During the meeting, CD Projekt also announced that PLN 99.9 million ($23.7 million) of the 2022 net profit will be divided among shareholders as a dividend of PLN 1 per share. The remaining part of the profit, PLN 241.1 million ($57.3 million), will go to reserve capital.

The last time CD Projekt bought back its shares for $20 million, in October 2022, the effects on them were positive. We’ll see if they are in this case too.