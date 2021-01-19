CD Projekt has vowed to defend itself against multiple Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits.

In a regulatory filing issued on 15th January, CD Projekt said a second civil class action lawsuit had been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California by a law firm acting on behalf of a group of investors.

The claim is the same in subject and scope as that disclosed by CD Projekt in December. “The complaint does not specify the quantity of damages sought,” CD Projekt said. “The Company will undertake vigorous action to defend itself against any such claims.”

CD Projekt previously said it faced legal action from New York law firm Rosen, which claims the Polish company misled investors over the state of Cyberpunk 2077, in particular the console versions.

CD Projekt also faces an investigation by Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection.

Last week, CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwiński addressed the events leading up to the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 last year in an attempt to explain how the game’s widely lambasted Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions were released in such a poor state.

According to Iwiński, problems with the console release stemmed from Cyperpunk’s “huge” scope – specifically the “multitude of custom objects, interacting systems, and mechanics” all condensed into a single big city and “in a relatively loading-free environment”.

Iwiński said getting all that to run on PS4 and Xbox One would have been enough of a challenge, “but we made it even more difficult for ourselves by wanting to make the game look epic on PCs and then adjusting it to consoles – especially old gens “. Despite the significant hardware gap, the studio believed “things did not look super difficult at first”, but Iwiński conceded “time has proven that we’ve underestimated the task”.

That proof, of course, came on launch day, when considerable criticism was immediately levied at Cyberpunk’s prominent bugs and awful performance, particularly on base consoles. However, Iwiński insisted the studio’s testing “did not show a big part of the issues you experienced”, and that the developer saw “significant improvements each and every day” as it got closer to release and “really believed we’d deliver in the final day zero update “.

Over the weekend, a new report from Bloomberg (paywall) claimed Cyberpunk 2077 suffered from a raft of technical problems and unrealistic deadlines set by CD Projekt management.