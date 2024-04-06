A manager of CD Projekt Red made fun of Ubisoft and its failed attempt to label Skull and Bones a “AAAA” game.

The topic was addressed in a recent financial meeting with Karolina GnaśCD Projekt Red's vice president of investor relations.

One participant jokingly asked whether The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 studio would reconsider its focus on AAA following Ubisoft's comments. “Ours will be AAAAA” Gnaś responded, bumping up one A over Skull and Bones.