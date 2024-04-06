A manager of CD Projekt Red made fun of Ubisoft and its failed attempt to label Skull and Bones a “AAAA” game.
The topic was addressed in a recent financial meeting with Karolina GnaśCD Projekt Red's vice president of investor relations.
One participant jokingly asked whether The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 studio would reconsider its focus on AAA following Ubisoft's comments. “Ours will be AAAAA” Gnaś responded, bumping up one A over Skull and Bones.
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA… sorry…
We remember that AAA, or Triple Ais usually a label given to successful games by big companies to indicate that we are talking about high-budget products.
Defining a AAA game It doesn't have much value, really. At best, it gives us an idea of a game's budget. At worst, it's jargon used by marketing departments to convince potential customers that high production values equal quality.
In this sense, the more A's the better according to the higher floors of these companies.
Skull and Bones didn't meet with critical acclaim but Ubisoft reported good numbers at launch. However, it is certainly not a AAAA, whatever this acronym means in detail.
