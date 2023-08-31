Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has said its decision to only develop one expansion for its ambitious sci-fi role-player was based solely on “technological” factors.

The drama around Cyberpunk 2077’s initial launch and subsequent withdrawal from sale on PlayStation, as well as the game’s overall sales figures, all had nothing to do with it, the developer has stated.

“As we have announced a long time ago, we’re not going to make a second or third expansion,” CD Projekt exec Michał Nowakowski said in an investor Q&A held last night (thanks, VGC). “This is the only expansion of the game, and it has nothing to do with the numbers and how satisfied or not we are with sales or anything of the kind.”



CD Projekt’s move from RedEngine – its own in-house development platform – to the widely-used Unreal Engine, was the core factor here, Nowakowski continued.

“It’s a technological decision to be honest,” Nowakowski said. “This is the last time we’re working on the RedEngine for the time being at least, and in the foreseeable future as you know we are working on the Unreal Engine from Epic. This was one of the key reasons why we decided this was the only one.”

Phantom Liberty arrives for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 26th September. It adds a cache of new weapons, cyberware and clothing, a fresh skill tree, another city district to explore, dozens more story quests, vehicle combat and a boosted level cap.

CD Projekt’s next Cyberpunk 2077 project will be a full-blown sequel to the game – for release at some unknown point in the future.

The developer seems further along with its plans for a fourth major game in The Witcher franchise, with 260 staff now working on the title, and many more set to join when Phantom Liberty launches.