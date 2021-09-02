Additionally, a third of the entire workforce works on the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of the game.

CD Projekt has reiterated its commitment to Cyberpunk 2077 numerous times, despite its disastrous release last December. Something that is clear after knowing the distribution of projects within the company. In the last meeting with shareholders, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski confirmed that more than a third of the entire workforce works on developing the next-gen versions Cyberpunk 2077. And if that wasn’t enough, a quarter of total workers are focused on creating the game’s first expansion.

We truly believe in the long-term potential of this IPAdam kicinski“The new generation version it is an important step in our adventure in the Cyberpunk universe “, commented Kicinski, transcribed by VGC. “We really believe in the long-term potential of this IP. That is why we are currently working on the first expansion of the game, although I cannot say more about it at this time. “

Certainly, no one would be surprised if CDPR had reneged on the expansions by now, given the game’s controversial launch and the lack of hype surrounding its future. Nevertheless, the company is committed with his initial plans, and with making Cyberpunk 2077 the foundational piece of a larger universe in video games.

“In accordance with our promise to players, we intend to keep improving Cyberpunk for as long as necessary. And while, we do not lose sight of the long term: we want to develop other products based on our sagas and expand the core of our business “, adds the leader.” Right now, 160 people work in the first expansion of Cyberpunk, while close to 70 are involved in unannounced projects“.

We are not going to talk about datesMichal nowakowskiAbout this Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansionNot to be confused with the smaller free DLCs promised by the company, CD Projekt does not want to offer any further details at this time. “It is in development but we are not going to comment on its date,” said CFO Michal Nowakowski. “We would like to maintain the rule that we are not going to talk about dates until we are ready to fulfill them. “

On this, Nowakowski said at the meeting that the next-gen versions are still planned for 2021, but they do not promise that it will not be delayed. Regarding the price of expansions of Cyberpunk 2077, there is no data either, although the manager hints at a price range similar to those of The Witcher 3. With a third of the staff dedicated to the versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, and a quarter focused on expansions , it seems that CD Projekt does not throw in the towel with the game. If you haven’t tried it, this is our review of Cyberpunk 2077 on PC.

