The role-playing and action-shooter video game received its 1.5 update at the beginning of the year, loaded with new features.

After a long wait, in February CD Projekt RED released a major update for Cyberpunk 2077, also unlocking the release of a native version of the RPG-shooter on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This download was followed at the end of March by another small patch, and the promise of expansions. Now, CDPR reiterates its commitment by ensuring that There is still much left to do.

“I can’t say anything about our future plans, but I can assure you that we are working on expansions, on new things for you,” said Pawel Sasko, director of missions for the title, in a recent direct collected by TheGamer. “We are still improving the game, because everyone we are aware that there is work to be done“, added the developer sharing his happiness to see the good reception of update 1.5, “it encourages us to continue working”.

Based on these words, it seems that the Polish team prefers to leave past mistakes behind and remain silent until they have nothing palpable to communicate.

Meanwhile, users can take a look at its latest update and consult the impressions with it of fellow Alberto Pastor, who said this in the conclusions of a report dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077: “get lost in the streets of Night City on Xbox Series X It’s been exciting, I really wanted to do it!, but being the type of gamer who spends hours and hours exploring and goofing around, I’m sorry that the powerful spell that Cyberpunk 2077 traps you with thanks to its history and characters fall apart as soon as you stray from the path”.

A new The Witcher on the way

A few weeks ago, the confirmation of a new era of The Witcher was also news, with Unreal Engine 5 as the graphics engine, which has helped us to theorize already in the pages of 3DJuegos. However, there is no release date or clues yet.

More about: Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red.