During this week the Polish company has been in the news in relation to several of its games. On the one hand, we have known that the Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer has been canceled, in addition to having patch 1.2 available with more than 500 improvements and fixed bugs. On the other hand, we have also known the window of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen patch release. Now, an update has been released on the strategy that the company will follow in the coming years, knowing that CD Projekt Red will work on multiple AAA games starting in 2022, in addition to expansions.
As reported by CDPR through a video via YouTube, the studio will have shorter marketing phases with promotional content released much closer to the actual launch of the game. This could be a similar way to how Bethesda currently works. Do not share so much information and be more careful not to repeat the mistakes made with Cyberpunk 2077. Additionally, each year CD Projekt will share a roadmap detailing plans for the next few quarters. Then we leave you with the statements of Adam Kicinski and Pawel Zao.
CD Projekt Red will work on multiple AAA games starting in 2022
the witcher
While we remain as ambitious as ever, we are also aware of areas that require improvement. Our new Strategic Development Framework will allow us to optimize intra-group processes, especially those related to video game development, and will guarantee a greater dynamic growth of the Group.
We want to be sure that we can work with two global brands at the same time, guaranteeing the highest quality of our products. We emphasize technological advancements and want to configure versatile teams that combine various specializations and competencies.
These teams will be further assisted by a group of project experts, who, due to their experience, can contribute to key aspects of development. All these changes are aimed at allowing us to work on multiple AAA games and expansions in parallel, starting in 2022. Single-player RPGs have been, are and will continue to be our priority, we already perceive the enormous potential of The Witcher and Cyberpunk.
All this gives us to understand that in the coming years we will be able to enjoy both a new Cyberpunk and a new The Witcher. In the case of the successful title of the sorcerer Geralt de Rivia, we remind you that CDPR confirmed the development of a new game The Witcher with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. The Witcher 4 in sight or a sequel to The Witcher 3? We read you!
CD Projekt RED could take up Ciri’s story in the future, will it be with The Witcher 4?
