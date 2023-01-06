the quality of cyberpunk 2077 it turned out to be not entirely favorable in its first days of releases, this is because the project was not quite finished and was released in somewhat precarious stages. This very thing led the game’s investors to launch a lawsuit against CD Project Red, same as the company is now going to pay in a short time.

According to the demand, CD project made false or misleading statements and did not disclose that cyberpunk 2077 it was “virtually unplayable” on consoles, and “when the true details hit the market…investors were hurt.” This will lead the company to resolve the conflict with a respective payment of 1.85 million dollars.

This settlement represents 16.8% of the estimated recoverable damages, and will result in compensation of approximately $0.49 per eligible share of CD project. It will be used to pay members, settlement administration costs, taxes, attorneys’ fees and costs, and incentive awards for plaintiffs.

Currently the landscape of cyberpunk 2077 has changed, as the sales changed on different platforms thanks to the different updates implemented and the anime series. Now, a DLC exclusively for the new generation, this is joined by a version Game of the Year which will also be released only for the new consoles.

Remember that the title is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, the story of Cyberpunk 2077 is one of redemption, something that now makes sense, since its developer is one of the most prominent worldwide. Now we just have to wait for the DLC to come out.