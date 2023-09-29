CD Projekt RED explained through the mouth of the director of Cyberpunk 2077, Gabe Amatangelo, that the transition to Unreal Engine 5 it won’t mean from the begining in terms of development tools.

As you may remember, last year the Polish studio announced The Witcher Remake, specifying that it will run on Unreal Engine 5 and therefore making the decision to abandon REDenginethe proprietary engine used since The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.

“It won’t be like starting from scratch,” Amatangelo said. “Often when you try to implement these things, like the Ray Reconstruction, there are many methodologies that can be applied to new engines. Learning elements and strategies for setting up architecture.”

“Well, if we look at the things that Unreal does well and the things that REDengine does well, there are some similarities and some differences, but our brilliant engineers said that ‘considering all the things we know you crazy creative people want to make in the future , there is less delta here. Let’s move strategically to the EU5.”