













CD Projekt RED says that single player games should not have microtransactions | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









CD Projekt RED, the studio behind the successful video game series The Witcheras well as Cyberpunk 2077noted that he doesn't see the point in single-player focused titles having microtransactions.

The person who said it was its financial director, Piotr Nielubowicz, in statements he made to a Polish news outlet. Inside the company they do not like the idea of ​​players paying for their games under this scheme.

Nielubowicz first commented 'we don't see a place for microtransactions in the case of single-player games'.

To the above, he added 'but we do not rule out using this solution in the future in the case of multiplayer projects'.

We recommend: CD Projekt RED clarifies that it is not for sale.

So CD Projekt RED does not leave out this way of working but only with those titles focused on multiple players. In this type of video games, microtransactions are more accepted.

Fountain: CD Projekt.

Especially for those who want their characters to have a different appearance, as well as the weapons they carry and other types of cosmetic items.

So far CD Projekt RED has not developed any similar title. So much The Witcher as Cyberpunk 2077 They are experiences focused on the solo player.

The comments from Piotr Nielubowicz are not something isolated. It is the way of thinking in the company.

Its former CEO, Adam Kicinski, said a few years ago that the idea behind monetizing a video game is that players 'be happy to spend your money'.

Source: CD Project.

That is, they do not feel that it is something obligatory, but in reality they do it because they want to. Some point out that this way of proceeding from CD Projekt RED is ideal in an industry where microtransactions happen at every moment in video games.

Apart from CD Projekt RED we have more video game information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)