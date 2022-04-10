Last month’s patch might not have brought any new content to Cyberpunk 2077, but that doesn’t mean the development team has given up on “working on stuff” just yet.

In a livestream, CD Projekt Red’s quest director, Pawel Sasko, confirmed that the team was aware that there is still “work to be done”, and said he was reviewing possible new review quests “daily”.

“We’re still improving the game, because we are all aware that there is work to be done”, Sasko said in response to a question in the chat (thanks, Reddit via thegamer).

“We’re very happy you guys liked 1.5, and that gives us more […] incentive to work for you guys because you show your appreciation for it.”

That was all Sasko was willing to give away at this point, though.

“That’s as much as I can tell you. We are working on stuff for you. Like, I’m literally daily reviewing quests, talking to people about stuff, so it is happening.

“I cannot tell you anything about our future plans,” Sasko reiterated. “But I can assure you that we are working on expansions – we’re working on stuff for you guys.”



Patch 1.52 for Cyberpunk 2077 released a couple of weeks back. Unlike February’s update, this purely addressed bugs and glitches with no new content.

At the same time, CD Projekt Red noted that an “expansion” for Cyberpunk 2077 was still on the cards despite the studio ditching its own RedEngine tech for Unreal Engine 5 as it begins work on the next Witcher saga.