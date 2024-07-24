At the moment, CD Project Red is working on multiple projects, including a new installment of The Witcher. While we can expect these titles to be available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC, New information has indicated that Nintendo Switch users would not be left out of this group.

Recently, a job application for a senior quality control analyst was found at CD Projekt Red, which has given a lot to talk about, since Here there is mention of a collaboration with Nintendoand many have pointed out that the Polish company would be considering bringing more games to the Big N’s consoles. For the moment, only The Witcher 3 is available on Switch, though this could change.

Although the job application does not share specific details, this could mean that CD Projekt Red is reportedly working on bringing its games, albeit not to the current Switch model, to Nintendo’s next console. Remember that the Switch 2 would have the power of a PlayStation 4, so titles like Cyberpunk 2077 could run natively.

Similarly, projects such as The Witcher 4a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red’s all-new property could also be available on the Switch 2. While we wouldn’t see quality similar to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, ports similar to the work done with The Witcher 3 could become a reality in the future.

For now, We can only wait to find out what CD Projekt Red’s plans are with Nintendo. In related topics, this is what the next-gen version of The Witcher 3. Likewise, new details emerge about The Witcher 4.

Author’s Note:

It would be interesting to see Cyberpunk 2077 running natively on the Switch. While the game is already stable at this point, and a suitable team would surely be chosen to make the port, this would still be a titanic job.

Via: DualShockers