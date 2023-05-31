CD Project RED hence by the end of 2023 will fire about 30 developers at work on Gwent: The Witcher Card Gamewhose active support will be discontinued as already known at the end of the year.

The news comes directly from the official Gwent blog, which confirms that “about 30 of the remaining developers on the Gwent team will part ways” from the studio. In part this contradicts what was previously announced by CD Projekt RED, which had promised that a small group of employees would continue to work on the game to keep it operational while the others would be relocated on ongoing projects of the company.

Contacted by IGN.com, a spokesperson for the company said that four team members will be laid off in June and will gradually increase until the end of the 2023 term, for a total of precisely about 30 people.

These staff cuts followed by two others that took place in other departments of CD Projekt RED in recent months. The most recent one concerns The Molassess Flood, the studio that is working on the multiplayer spin-off of The Witcher codenamed Project Sirius. After the restart of the project, 29 developers were fired. The other came late last December, when The Witcher: Monster Slayer was announced to be shutting down, leading to a reduction in Spokko’s staff.

Development on Gwent has currently transitioned to a community-focused approach called Project Gwentfinity, which will see the addition of a seasonal progression system that will reward building “creative decks”, as well as a new feature that will allow players to vote the balance changes, although CD Projekt Red has stated that there will be restrictions to avoid manipulations and changes “that ruin the game”.