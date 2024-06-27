In the latest episode of AnsweRED, the CD Projekt RED podcast, two key members of Project Orion were invited, the next chapter in the Cyberpunk series to give their perspective on the company’s expansion into North America, leadership, and many other topics.

They don’t find people

In the podcast we mainly talked about how a team is built in Boston, the cultural differences encountered and, of course, of the future of Cyberpunk. In particular, Dan Hernberg spoke about the motivations behind moving the work on Project Orion to North America: “I think Cyberpunk is a unique American story […] There is a huge talent pool in North America that, for many reasons, doesn’t necessarily want to move to Europe or Poland. So we thought about relocating It would have been a great way to gain access to more talent and try something unique and different.” Basically, CD Projekt is struggling to find developers who want to come and work in Poland and has therefore decided to expand to a more attractive city.

Paweł Sasko, associate game director, also talked about his work on the game, his path within the company and his love for the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. “What I really wanted, for us as a company, for me as a person, it’s growth. When we were building Cyberpunk, I felt like we were doing just that.”

Naturally, nothing has been said about the game itself, also because it is still in the very early stages of development.