The arrival of a new update for Cyberpunk 2077, 1.2, as well as new information about the future plans of CD Projekt RED projects, has brought the Polish studio back to the present. The reappearance of The Witcher has caused a furor, although it has not all been good news. Finally, the multiplayer of Cyberpunk 2077 has been canceled, but they do not want to stop having ambition. In fact, It is great news that CD Projekt RED has been confirmed to expand into Canada with a new studio.

This movement has been finalized by the acquisition from a studio that has been working with them for Cyberpunk 2077. This is the studio Digital Scapes, settled in Canada, thus expanding the studio’s infrastructure and allowing it to endorse new future projects. Now, this Canadian study will become the basis for CD Projekt RED Vancouver, thus adding to other studies that were founded years ago.

As is usual, different statements have been made by the parties involved, with the CTO of CD Projekt RED as the first party involved, Pawel Zawodny, who says that “Digital Scapes is our trusted partner”, and adds that “For three years we have been working closely together, and we trust them completely. Digital Scapes has done a lot of work during the creation of Cyberpunk 2077, helping with the development of the game and optimizing its various features. The main objective of this acquisition is “Contributing to our projects, the new team will help us to refine our technologies and expand our skills in this regard.”

On the other hand, we meet the director of Digital Scapes, which will now become CD Projekt Vancouver, Marcin Chady. This comments that it supposes “Great satisfaction in building bridges between the Canadian and Polish game development industries”. With this movement it opens “A great opportunity for Canadian developers to get involved with CD Projekt Red’s incredible IP and for CDPR to tap into Canada’s wealth of talent and game creation.” The first thing is that they continue reinforcing the support required by Cyberpunk 2077 going forward.

Reinforcing this project is a key to the future, because it seems that after organizing priorities, discarding multiplayer, they could focus on some content that fans want to continue having as part of the game, possible story expansions and content that broadens the game. play. Right now, the most interesting thing about CD Projekt RED is that they begin to discover their plans for the arrival of those next generation improvements for their last two games, Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, which as planned, would arrive this year.

