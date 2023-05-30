Last week a fairly strong rumor was released within the video game industry, that was precisely that the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and cyberpunk 2077, CD Project Red, would be acquired by sony. However, the company has already come out to give its statements, which have not been liked by fans of PlayStation.

In a call after the company’s first-quarter earnings release 2023the President and CEO of CD Projekt, Adam Kicinski, mentioned that the rumors were not true. This when one of the attendees at said conference asked him about said information, making it clear that they want to continue independently.

Here is what is mentioned:

Nothing has changed on our end. So I can repeat what we’ve been saying over the years: CD Projekt is not for sale. We want to remain independent. We have, I think, an excellent strategy. It’s not easy to execute, for sure, but it’s very exciting to go our own way. So it’s a pure rumor.

For now, the last project that the company has on the doorstep is neither more nor less than the DLC of cyberpunk 2077.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It was obvious that such a large company was not going to be bought in this way, after all Sony has not wanted to invest in studios this huge. So, let’s not expect things as important as purchases of really flashy companies.