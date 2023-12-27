In the last interview with Adam KicińskiCEO of CD Projekt REDinteresting statements have been released that will give all supporters of the manufacturer hope Cyberpunk 2077 and the saga of The Witcher. Among these statements, there is also one in which the studio's desire to expand its strength is expressed independentlywith other increasingly ambitious titles and projects, but above all without being acquired by other larger companies.

The expansion “Ghost of Freedom” released for Cyberpunk 2077, performed well, and has powered CD Projekt RED's security which emerges victorious from the dark tunnel into which it found itself in 2020 due to the conditions of Cyberpunk itself. The ratings on Steam they seem to agree with the CEO, and it is undeniable that public appreciation has soared since the launch of the game (thanks also to both the next-gen versions and Cyberpunk Edgerunners on Netflix).

2024 therefore promises to be a great year for the Polish studio, and Kiciński's statements confirm the enormous amount of work underway to release “Polaris” (provisional name of the project), i.e the new title of the saga The Witcher on which over 330 people are working, with an expansion of the workforce expected within next year. Regarding the development of Orionthe sequel to Cyberpunk, this is currently in the conceptual stage with a team still under construction, and its core will be made up of developers from the studio in Boston, Vancouver and support from Polish developers.

In the interview we also talk about a continuous work for Siriusa game set in The Witcher universe, to be developed by The Molasses Floodand there is also mention of a remake for the first chapter of the saga dedicated to Geralt of Rivia.

CD Projekt has no intention of remaining calm even in the expansion of its franchise, which in addition to the titles just mentioned, includes further expansion and numerous activities.



