Just when we thought CD Projekt RED I had already gone through the worst and that the road was making a better Cyberpunk 2077 was being traced, the opposite happens. This company was the victim of a cyber attack that aims to compromise sensitive information.

The publisher of Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 and other important titles revealed through a tweet that they realized that they were victims of a cyberattack. The intellectual author, who is not yet identified, obtained data belonging to CD Projekt RED capital group and left a note like the one that appears when you are attacked by ransomware.

The information on the servers of CD Projekt RED It was encrypted, however, they have backup servers which are intact and are already reestablishing. They have already secured their infrastructure to recover data and so on.

CD Projekt RED stated that they will not negotiate with the person who attacked them, despite the fact that this may compromise the information that may be revealed in the not too distant future. To that they add that they are taking the necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such details.

Were CD Projekt RED users affected too?

In accordance with CD Projekt RED, there is no evidence or anything to confirm that their users’ database has been compromised, so you shouldn’t have to worry about someone else having your information, if you have any kind of record with this company for playing Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, and Gwent.

Now, these kinds of acts tend to go unpunished, fortunately the laws of each country have been updated and there is cyber police that can attend to these kinds of cases and help find the culprit who attacked CD Projekt RED. To that we must add that ransomware attacks are very difficult to deal with.

For now, it is very likely that a lot of information from CD Projekt RED That has to do with Cyberpunk 2077, The witcher 3 and other secret projects. Let’s not even rule out the possibility of emails being leaked, which surely have much more sensitive information.

