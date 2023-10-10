As the international video game industry faces wave after wave of layoffs, video game workers CD Project REDthe developer of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher, have created a new union at the national level in Poland with the aim of protecting their rights. This comes amid the studio’s announcement to lay off nine percent of its staff by March 2024.

He Związek Pracowników Branży Gier (Polish Video Game Development Workers Union) has been created by the employees of CD Project RED Lev Ki and Paweł Myszka, as reported by Eurogamer, after a third round of layoffs in three months at the studio.

The new union’s website explains that it is not limited to CD Project REDbut aims to represent “all professions and people working in the video game development sector in Poland.”

CD Project Red has obviously gone through a tumultuous few years, with the protracted development and disastrous release of Cyberpunk 2077 disrupting their schedules, diverting hundreds of developers who could have been working on potentially The Witcher 4 and other projects, and then made worse by another year of full-throttle efforts to put Cyberpunk 2077 in a functional state and take out your DLC to the market.

With that done, the studio will enter relatively calmer times and, as is the bleak state of the game development industry, this means it won’t need to employ as many workers until it gets closer to the release of whatever may come next. The announcement that it would lay off nine percent of its staff, about 100 people, was enough to galvanize those remaining to organize.

“This event created a tremendous amount of stress and insecurity, affecting our mental health and leading to the creation of this union in response,” the site explains. He continues, “Having a union means having more security, transparency, better protection and a stronger voice in times of crisis.”

This union can only represent workers in Poland, with Polish contracts, and therefore does not cover those at the headquarters of CD Project RED in Vancouver. However, they can of course initiate their own efforts to unionize. As the union site explains:

The above shows how employers tend to see their interests in conflict with those of their employees. While employees are the ones who create value in this relationship, they lack decision-making power in matters related to the structure of the company. That is why we need to organize ourselves to address these situations on equal terms.

CD Project RED provided the following statement in response to the union’s formation:

We have been informed of the intention to form a union covering video game development companies, including our company. We will act in accordance with the law and comply with any legal obligations that may arise from that situation. At the same time, it is important to mention that the voice of the team GRID is already represented by the Representatives of the RED Team (RTR), which is a democratically elected body that represents all employees and is independent of the board of directors. We have been working with them for over 2 years and will continue to do so to keep our work environment transparent, safe and healthy.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: Now they seemed smarter, I hope they can soon cover their employees in Canada, these waves of layoffs are barbaric.