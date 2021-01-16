CD Projekt Red could be put up for sale, analyst suggests. That’s right, the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and the damage it has done to CD Projekt’s reputation have made the Polish company a potential candidate to be acquired by a publisher with the ability to do so. A new report from market research firm DFC Intelligence suggests that the current troubled position appears to have a possible conclusion: CD Projekt Red could be put up for sale.

Running the game on next-gen consoles resulted in massive refunds and the removal of the title from the PlayStation Store. CD Projekt is also facing a class action lawsuit claiming the company misled investors about the quality of the product. Things that could have been avoided with greater editorial experience, says DFC Intelligence. Microsoft could be among the options to buy them, although there is also talk that Xbox could buy Sega.

The reasons why CD Projekt Red could be put up for sale they are very clear. It’s not just the fact that refunds or the game cannot be purchased from the Playstore. It also happens that CD Projekt’s shares fell 50% in December alone. An event like this can only put a company in crisis, especially when it has just launched its flagship product. Earlier this week, CD Projekt Co-Founder and Joint CEO Marcin Iwinski issued a public apology for the troubled launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and outlined the company’s commitment to improving the game.

With everything, Cyberpunk 2077 has enjoyed a very successful commercial launch, selling more than 13 million copies through December 22. Unfortunately, CD Projekt’s reputation has been tarnished. CD Projekt RED was the most valuable video game company in Europe for a long period. And it turns out that according to DFC said in its report, Microsoft was frequently linked to a possible acquisition of CD Projekt prior to the Xbox maker’s decision to buy Bethesda Softworks’ parent, ZeniMax Media, for $ 7.5 billion.

It is clear that CD Projekt Red could be put up for sale, but the acquisition of this developer would be a risky bet, according to DFC Intelligence in your report, because even with the stock down the company would cost about the same as what ZeniMax or even Ubisoft is worth. And everything could go wrong. All in all, Satya Nadella has said on numerous occasions that the portfolio for studio purchases is open, so Don’t rule out the possibility of CDPR joining Xbox Game Studios in case it is put up for sale as stated by the analyst. We will have to see how things end in the future.