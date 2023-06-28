Three years have now passed since the controversial launch of Cyberpunk 2077the highly anticipated RPG developed by CD Project REDwhich was announced with great pomp but left a bad taste in the mouth of all users who decided to buy it.

Despite the excellent premises that accompanied the title, in fact, the weeks immediately following its release were nothing short of disastrous for the Polish software house, creator of the series The Witcher. The problems of Cyberpunk 2077 they were there for all to see, with performance far below expectations especially on last generation consoles, and also the victim of large gaps from the point of view of optimization.

Michal Platkow-Gilewskihead of communication and public relations of CD Project, addressed the issue during an interview, during which he certainly declared himself disappointed by the turn events took. Despite this, Platkow-Gilewski he disagreed, calling the criticisms received by exaggerated Cyberpunk 2077. According to him, in fact, the level of the game was much higher than what was perceived by users at the exit, but criticizing it became a trend to follow. Second Platkow-Gilewskiin short, it was considered cool to be disappointed by the quality achieved by Cyberpunk 2077. With time CD Project he was able to make up for it, gradually improving his own work, now ready to welcome the first one DLCs.