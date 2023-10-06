CD Projekt RED was asked if they had plans to release an edition: Game of the Year Cyberpunk 2077 during a question and answer session with investors last Thursday, October 5. And this is what they answered:

“In terms of a new edition, collector’s edition, we don’t know the name yet, but when the time comes, we will let you know,” said Michał Nowakowski, the commercial director of CD Project.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released in December 2020, and last month CD Project released the only expansion of the game, Phantom Liberty.

As for a special edition, Nowakowski said players shouldn’t necessarily expect CD Project follow a similar path to the one you took with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The Witcher 3 was released in May 2015. A Game of the Year edition, which included the base game, its two expansions, and others DLCcame out in August 2016.

“Well, with The Witcher 3it took us a while to do it, but we don’t want to compare it because we might take a new approach, a different approach than The Witcher“Nowakowski said.

“You don’t have to compare it with The Witcher until we release a full edition. “We have some intentions, but it is not the time to discuss them yet.” His comments were made around the same time that reports surfaced on social media claiming that he had classified the Definitive Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 by the European classification body PEGI.

An online listing for the Definitive Editionwhich appears to no longer be available on PEGI’s website, apparently showed a tentative release date of December 31, 2023.

During Thursday’s investor presentation, C CEOD ProjectAdam Kiciński, said that Cyberpunk 2077 has already surpassed 25 million sales, which means it is selling “much faster” than The Witcher 3 after its release. According to CD Projectthe latter has sold more than 50 million copies.

The company also said Thursday that sales of Phantom Liberty They exceeded three million during the first week of availability of the expansion.

Recently, the game director Cyberpunk 2077Gabe Amatangelo, said that the studio has no plans to release any more major updates for the title, as they are focusing their attention on other projects, including the game’s sequel.

The next game in the saga Cyberpunk, Project Orionis entering development in the studios of CD Project in North America.

CD Project announced on Thursday that there is a live-action project based on Cyberpunk 2077 which is in the early stages of development. He also hinted at plans to collaborate more with the animation studio Cyberpunk Edgerunners by Trigger.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: I am very happy that CD Projekt RED can finally reap the efforts it made with Cyberpunk 2077 and may the game enjoy the respect, fame and affection it deserves. It’s an incredible universe and I hope more games and animations continue to come out in the future.