That is, they don't want to be bought. That came out in an interview by the Polish news site Parkiet. There the interviewer asked him about the possibility of a larger company acquiring the studio in the future.

The above is based on rumors that CD Projekt RED, which is responsible for the franchises of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witchercould be the target of an acquisition.

Kiciński replied 'these are just rumors'and then added 'we have always had a clear position, supported by the rules of the statute'.

What it refers to is the directive that prevents a hostile takeover by another company. That's something that sometimes happens with companies.

Fountain: CD Project RED.

The CEO of CD Projekt RED highlighted 'We are not interested in joining any larger entity. We have worked all our lives for the position we have now.'.

Adam Kiciński highlighted 'We believe that in a few years we will be even bigger and stronger'. Later, he finished with 'We have ambitious plans and are passionate about what we do. We value our independence'. It is clear that there is no interest.

✨Happy Holidays! ✨ May your days be filled with joy, laughter, and epic gaming adventures. Wishing you a season of fun and festive cheer! pic.twitter.com/xD1wUWyu07 — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) December 24, 2023

Something that Kiciński was also asked is if CD Projekt RED plans to buy other companies. In that sense he replied 'We are not currently planning any acquisitions. Of course, we are open to ideas that could accelerate our strategy.'.

But Kiciński emphasized that at the moment they are not interested in purchases to integrate other studies and consolidate financial results. For this executive 'we don't see the value in that'. It's an interesting way to look at it.

