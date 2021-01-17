Jason Schreier, a well-known journalist and former Kotaku member, released an article yesterday exposing the “disastrous development” of Cyberpunk 2077 in the Bloomberg media. In it, he echoed the statements offered by former members of the Cyberpunk 2077 development team (statements that remain anonymous, to date) exposing certain details that compromise the development of the game. For example, that the team knew it was not ready to go to market in 2020, the hours of crunch or the lack of planning. However, through Twitter we have seen how the CEO of CD Projekt RED knocks down the accusations against Cyberpunk 2077 by Jason Schreier.
The CEO of CD Projekt RED knocks down the accusations against Cyberpunk 2077. We leave you the verbatim transcript of the statements:
Fans and journalists marveled at the scale and ambition of Cyberpunk 2077. What they didn’t know was that the demo was almost entirely fake.
It is difficult that a demo shown at a fair is not a partial image or a test two years before the game is released, but that does not mean it was false. Compare the demo with the game. Check out the scene in Dumdum or the car chase or much more. What people who have read your article may not be is that games do not develop in a linear fashion and do not begin to resemble the final product until a few months before launch. If you look at the demo now, it’s different, yes, but that’s why it’s called “work in progress.” Our final game looks and plays better than that demo ever was.
As for the “missing” add-ons, that’s part of the creative process. Additives come and go, depending on whether or not they work. Furthermore, car chases exist in the game in much the same way as those shown in the demo.
If we get a little more detailed about the launch, the vision we taught in that demo evolved into something that achieved multiple 9/10 and 10/10 on PC, from many big-name video game outlets, around the world.
As far as the old-gen versions go, yes, that’s another story. But we are going to work very hard to eliminate bugs (also on PC; we know that version is not perfect either) and we are proud of Cyberpunk 2077 as a game and in terms of its artistic vision. I wouldn’t call something like that disastrous.
Most of the staff knew and openly said that the game was not ready for 2020.
You have spoken with 20 people, some of them former employees, of which only one is not anonymous. I wouldn’t call that “the majority” of a group of 500 people, as you openly say.
Some of the team members, who were not Polish, shared stories of colleagues speaking Polish in front of them, violating company rules. They said that made them feel isolated. Were those colleagues speaking ill of them?
Here everyone speaks English during meetings. All company mail and announcements are in English. It is mandatory. The rule is to speak in English when there is a person who does not speak in another language, in a normal and ordinary conversation.
However, it is normal for Germans to speak in German, for Poles to speak in Polish, for Spanish to speak in Spanish, etc. When no one else is around There are 44 different nationalities in the study; understand what I say. We work in a multicultural environment.
If the question is whether it is difficult to change country, sometimes culture, and whether it is hard to work and live there, the answer is yes. But that is universal to all companies in the world and we do what we can to facilitate that change.
As you can see, the CD Projekt RED CEO Drops Accusations Against Cyberpunk 2077 poured by Jason Schreier in his Bloomberg article. Schreier was quick to respond, stating that the CD Projekt RED team decided not to answer his questions before the article was published. But that, nevertheless, is willing to speak to the CEO of CD Projekt RED if this is provided.
What do you think? Do you think that the CEO of CD Projekt RED knocks down the accusations against Cyberpunk 2077 in a well-founded way?
