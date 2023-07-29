This year has been important for CD Project Red, since the issue of the state in which Cyberpunk 2077 has been released has been left somewhat aside, because with updates the game was improved until it had an enjoyable experience. However, they will have a notable change within these days, since they will be laying off a large part of their active personnel.

Through a statement they make it known that they have excess workers, so profits could be lost by having those additional positions that do not really work in some way that is reflected in more profits. Something that will start from July of this year and will culminate in the first quarter of 2024ultimately having 100 people outside the study.

Here is what was mentioned in his press release:

There is no easy way to say this, but today we are overstaffed. We have talented people on board who are finishing their assignments, and based on the current and expected needs of the project, we already know that we don’t have other opportunities for them in the coming year. The result is that the studio is separated from around 100 people, which is about 9% of the entire team.

Remember that the DLC of cyberpunk 2077 called Phantom Liberty the September 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly, many are already waiting for that DLC, but it is a bit sad that part of the staff that is not necessary is leaving the company. I hope they have given them some kind of compensation in some way.