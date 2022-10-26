Coinciding with the fifteenth anniversary of the release of the first The Witcher, CD Projekt Red has announced that the remake of The Witcher is currently in the works and has shared the first details on the project. Previously codenamed Canis Majoris during the studio’s Strategy Update in early October, the remake will be a modern take on 2007’s The Witcher, the first game in CD Projekt Red’s acclaimed RPG trilogy. The title will be built from scratch with Unreal Engine 5 technology and will use the toolset that CDPR is creating for the new The Witcher saga. The project is currently in the early stages of development at Fool’s Theory, a studio specializing in role-playing games. The team draws on a number of veteran developers who have previously worked on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, while the parent studio is providing creative oversight.

“The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD Projekt Red. It was the first game we made, and it was an important moment for us. To come back to this place and remake the game for the next generation of players to experience. it looks just as great to us, if not more so, “said Adam Badowski, Head of Studio at CD Projekt Red. “Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people who work there have already been involved in developing The Witcher video games. They know the source material well, they know how eager players are to see the remake and they know how to make amazing and ambitious games. While it will take some time to be ready to share more information about the game, I know it will be worth the wait. “