Currently, the only CD Projekt Red title available on a Nintendo console is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch. Cyberpunk 2077 works via cloud streaming on Nintendo Switch, so it “doesn’t count.”

A new job listing for a Senior Compliance QA Analyst at CD Projekt Red, the studio best known for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077, suggests that the developer’s future titles could be coming to Nintendo consoles.

Details on the job offer related to Nintendo

Going into more detail, the job posting for a Senior Compliance QA Analyst at CD Projekt Red includes a brief mention of Nintendo consoles. The day-to-day responsibilities of the role include “developing a tailored QA compliance framework and guideline, including collaboration with external QA partners, to meet certification standards for multiple platforms.” The job posting lists platforms from companies such as Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and Apple.

A CD Projekt RED headquarters

Considering that CD Projekt Red has already collaborated with Nintendo to bring The Witcher 3 to Switch, it is not out of the question that the studios will collaborate again in the future for new games.

CD Projekt Red has one in the works plethora of projects several, including a remake of the original Witcher, a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 4, and a new IP known as Project Hadar. The company is probably preparing for the new Nintendo console, since the Nintendo Switch is now at the end of its life cycle. For now, however, we know nothing about this platform, other than Nintendo itself confirming its existence.