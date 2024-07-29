CD Projekt is now the largest video game company in Poland. With over two and a half billion euros Of stock value the creator of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 video games is worth almost as much as the other 23 Polish video game companies listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Data about CD Projekt and other companies

The creator of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher accounts for 73% of the market value of the entire WIG-gry index. It is followed by Frostpunk creator 11 bit studios (9.3% of the index) and social casino developer Huuuge Games (4.3%).

Of course, some Polish developers, like Techlandare private companies, so it is difficult to estimate how much their shares could be worth. In 2022, market experts valued the producer of Dying Light at 1.8 billion euros, which allowed it to surpass even CD Projekt for a time. However, its financial position has deteriorated slightly since then.

CD Projekt, on the other hand, is much more stable financially. Last year, the company’s annual net profit grew by 39% compared to the previous year, reaching 112 million euros thanks to the success of Cyberpunk 2077 and its expansion Phantom Liberty.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange also operates NewConnectan alternative stock exchange for smaller companies. Of the 358 listed companies, 73 are video game developers with a total market value of more than €230 million.